Australia Could Roll Out Fourth COVID Shot Within Weeks

Australia could be one of the first countries in the world to have access to a fourth COVID-19 vaccination, with an Omicron booster shot being available to Aussies in just a few weeks.

Vaccine manufacturer Moderna, is ready to supply Omicron booster jabs to Australians in weeks, with Health Minister Mark Butler vowing to be on the “front foot”.

Moderna’s new booster is designed to fight the original Wuhan strain of the virus, as well as the Omicron variant.

The vaccination is currently being assessed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

“If approved, the company will be able to supply this new Omicron-containing bivalent booster vaccine within weeks- putting Australia among the first countries in the world to have access to this new COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna’s managing director in Australia Michael Azrak told News Corp.

Epidemiologists, doctors and other health experts have been calling for more Australians to get a fourth jab as hospitals and health services are inundated, buckling under massive pressure from both Covid patients and the flu.

Fourth doses are currently only available to the elderly and those who are immunocompromised or suffering certain chronic conditions, which are more at risk of serious illness with Covid.

Australia’s health minister, Mark Butler has appointed former Health Department chief Jane Halton to review Australia’s vaccine purchasing arrangements. She is expected to report within weeks. 

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

