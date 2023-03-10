Australia Could Face A Major Coffee Shortage Due To Changing Climate Change Conditions

New research from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, and the University of Southern Queensland has found that the top 12 coffee-producing regions globally had all seen an increase in climate hazards from 1980 to 2020.

Published in PLOS Climate, research scientist Dr Doug Richardson, who led the research while at CSIRO, said coffee was a sensitive crop vulnerable to climate change.

"Coffee crops can fail if the annual average temperature and rainfall is not within an optimal range," Dr Richardson said.

"The frequency of climate events has been increasing over the last 40 years, and we see clear evidence of global warming playing a role, as the predominant types of climate hazards have shifted from cold and wet to warm and dry.

"Since 1980, global coffee production has become increasingly at risk of synchronised crop failures, which can be driven by climate hazards that affect multiple coffee-producing areas simultaneously," he said.

Previous research has also found that by 2050, suitable land required for growing coffee beans globally could be reduced by up to 50 per cent.