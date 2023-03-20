The Project

Australia Could Be The First Country In The World To Change Blood Plasma Donation Rules For Gay And Bisexual Men

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is reviewing the ban on sexually active gay and bisexual men donating blood plasma.

Currently, eligibility criteria prohibit gay and bisexual men who have been sexually active with other men in the last three months from donating plasma as it is a higher risk of exposure to HIV.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has made a submission to the TGA to remove all questions relating to sexual encounters be removed from the plasma donor questionnaire.

According to Lifeblood, it has “several concerns” about this current approach.

“Our preliminary modelling shows that allowing self-declared, monogamous gay men to donate would slightly increase the (very small) risk of being infected with HIV through a blood transfusion, increasing the risk from once in about 31 years to up to once in about 18 years,” it says on its website.

“Individual risk assessment does not as fully cover the HIV window period risk because the 3 months starts from first contact with a new partner, whereas our current approach starts from the last contact.”

Under the ‘Plasma Pathway, ’ gay and bisexual men, as well as those taking HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), would be able to donate plasma without a wait time from their last sexual encounter, as long as all other eligibility for donation is met.

“We would not make this change if we did not think it was safe for patients,” Lifeblood’s chief medical officer Dr Joanne Pink told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Pathogen deactivation methods either filter out or kills off viruses and bacteria.

“This type of technology is only available for blood plasma, not whole blood donations.” Australia would be the first country in the world to make these changes to its eligibility criteria for plasma.

