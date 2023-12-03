Australia Could Be A Cashless Society By 2026

They’re warning people who are worried about it to put their money where their mouths are.

Well… to put their electronic modes of payment where their mouths are.

The convenience of “tap and go”, smartphones and cutting-edge developments in banking technology have all played a part in giving cash the flick. However, it happened faster than expected.

Australia has “lost” a billion dollars worth of physical cash from circulation.

Australia’s tap-and-go future was put to the test last month when Optus shut down for over eight hours. Many businesses were put on pause and people with urgent purchases were forced to ATM’s.

Finance specialist Sarah Wells told news.com that the Optus wake-up call might have roused a few people into carrying more cash than they usually do.

Ms Wells told those sceptical of a cashless system to vote with their feet and revert to withdrawing and using cash over a long period to reintroduce the demand.

Wells explains, if every Australian went out and withdrew $100 a week, instead of buying stuff we’d have more cash in the system..

So we may be able to curb the impending cashless society, and maybe if we try really hard we might be able to get the 2 cent coin back in the mix.