The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia Could Be A Cashless Society By 2026

Australia Could Be A Cashless Society By 2026

Experts predict that Australia is fast approaching a cashless society.

They’re warning people who are worried about it to put their money where their mouths are.

Well… to put their electronic modes of payment where their mouths are.

The convenience of “tap and go”, smartphones and cutting-edge developments in banking technology have all played a part in giving cash the flick. However, it happened faster than expected.

Australia has “lost” a billion dollars worth of physical cash from circulation.

Australia’s tap-and-go future was put to the test last month when Optus shut down for over eight hours. Many businesses were put on pause and people with urgent purchases were forced to ATM’s.

Finance specialist Sarah Wells told news.com that the Optus wake-up call might have roused a few people into carrying more cash than they usually do.

Ms Wells told those sceptical of a cashless system to vote with their feet and revert to withdrawing and using cash over a long period to reintroduce the demand.

Wells explains, if every Australian went out and withdrew $100 a week, instead of buying stuff we’d have more cash in the system..

So we may be able to curb the impending cashless society, and maybe if we try really hard we might be able to get the 2 cent coin back in the mix.

Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final
NEXT STORY

Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

    Wounded Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson kicked two last-quarter goals to help deliver the Lions a stunning 17-point AFLW grand final victory over North Melbourne.
    Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

    Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

    Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has revealed Andy Murray played a major role in helping him during a "dark" mental health crisis.
    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Residents of a seaside NSW town have been left stunned by the local council’s attempt at decorating the Christmas tree.
    World-First Bluey Attraction Is Set To Open In Queensland Next Year

    World-First Bluey Attraction Is Set To Open In Queensland Next Year

    A world-first Bluey attraction site is opening up in Queensland, so you can live out the iconic children’s show in real life.
    Tokyo Has Taken Over Bali As Favourite Holiday Destination For Aussies

    Tokyo Has Taken Over Bali As Favourite Holiday Destination For Aussies

    New data has revealed that Tokyo is the number one destination for jet-setting Aussies looking for a holiday over the summer break.