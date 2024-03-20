Australia Climbs To Top 10 in The World’s Happiest Countries Rankings

Finland has topped the global league table for the seventh year in a row, with a score of 1.741 out of 10.

They’re joined by fellow northern European countries, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden to make the top 4.

Israel rounds out the top 5.

The Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg and Switzerland took out spots 6 to 9.

Australia rounded out the top 10 with a score of 7.057.

The U.K. dropped one place to 20, while the U.S. dropped eight spots to 23.

Of the 143 countries included in the ranking, Lesotho, Lebanon, and Afghanistan were the top 3 unhappiest countries in the world.

The UN-sponsored study is in its 12th year, and the data is collected over three years.

This is the first year the study has also included age-based rankings, with Lithuania the happiest country for young people (19th overall), while Denmark was the happiest for older people (2nd overall).

The survey found that those born before 1965 were typically happier than those born after 1980.