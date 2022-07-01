The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia Becomes First Country To Offer Self-Collection Cervical Screening

Australia Becomes First Country To Offer Self-Collection Cervical Screening

A massive win for cervical health as Australia becomes the first country to provide self-collection cervical screening kits, which allows patients to perform their own screening.

From today, July 1, Australians can perform their own cervical screening as the Australian government provides self-collection swabs.

The rates of cervical cancer in Australia have remained stubborn over the past few years, with about four in 100,000 women being diagnosed each year, the executive director of the Australian Centre for Cervical Cancer Prevention, Prof Marion Saville, told The Guardian.

Cervical screening, also known as a ‘Pap Smear’ aids in detecting abnormal cells on the cervix, and HPV (human papillomavirus) that can lead to cervical cancer.

Screening for these allows patients to prevent the growth of abnormal cells from becoming cancer, or detect cancerous cells to begin treatment and prevent death.

The Pap Smear was replaced in 2017 by a cervical screening test, both tests look and feel the same, with a medical speculum inserted into the vagina to allow a practitioner to swab the cervix.

“The speculum is a barrier for many people who need screening,” Saville said.

Many patients report finding the speculum uncomfortable and at times painful, which can create anxiety and hesitance to undergo a screening.

As such, many patients and practitioners alike have welcomed the self-screening as a way to encourage more Australians to check on their cervical health.

The president of the Royal Australian College of GPs, Dr Karen Price, told The Guardian the test will “be a gamechanger for cervical cancer screening in Australia”.

The self-collection kits are still undertaken in the presence of a practitioner, which ensures the procedure is performed correctly and returned to pathology to review.

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity
NEXT STORY

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Advertisement

Related Articles

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.
Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Listen up, globetrotters: from 16 January 2023 you’ll have to pay to visit Venice.
Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

A man in Chile has disappeared from his job after he was accidentally paid nearly 300 times his normal salary.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Nick Kyrgios has branded Stefanos Tsitsipas soft after the vanquished Greek accused the Australian of being a bully and possessing an "evil side" in a bitter postscript to the pair's explosive third-round Wimbledon clash.
Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia has surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, as authorities urge people to remain vigilant against the disease.