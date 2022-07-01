Australia Becomes First Country To Offer Self-Collection Cervical Screening

From today, July 1, Australians can perform their own cervical screening as the Australian government provides self-collection swabs.

The rates of cervical cancer in Australia have remained stubborn over the past few years, with about four in 100,000 women being diagnosed each year, the executive director of the Australian Centre for Cervical Cancer Prevention, Prof Marion Saville, told The Guardian.

Cervical screening, also known as a ‘Pap Smear’ aids in detecting abnormal cells on the cervix, and HPV (human papillomavirus) that can lead to cervical cancer.

Screening for these allows patients to prevent the growth of abnormal cells from becoming cancer, or detect cancerous cells to begin treatment and prevent death.

The Pap Smear was replaced in 2017 by a cervical screening test, both tests look and feel the same, with a medical speculum inserted into the vagina to allow a practitioner to swab the cervix.

“The speculum is a barrier for many people who need screening,” Saville said.

Many patients report finding the speculum uncomfortable and at times painful, which can create anxiety and hesitance to undergo a screening.

As such, many patients and practitioners alike have welcomed the self-screening as a way to encourage more Australians to check on their cervical health.

The president of the Royal Australian College of GPs, Dr Karen Price, told The Guardian the test will “be a gamechanger for cervical cancer screening in Australia”.

The self-collection kits are still undertaken in the presence of a practitioner, which ensures the procedure is performed correctly and returned to pathology to review.