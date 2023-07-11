Australia Announces Plans To Send Surveillance Aircraft To Assist Ukraine

During a press conference in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Albanese said Australia would dispatch an E-7A Wedgetail plane for six months from October.

The aircraft’s mission is to help protect multinational logistical hubs that supply critical help to Ukraine.

Speaking on Australia’s support for the country, Albanese told reporters, “This contribution is very significant, both for what it will do but also for what it symbolises, which is Australia’s commitment to doing what we can to provide the appropriate resources”.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine.”

“This is a war about the international rule of law, about whether a large nation can seek to impose its will on a smaller nation. This is about national sovereignty. This is about the people of Ukraine struggling to defend their democracy and their sovereignty.”

Based in Germany, officials said the plane will “help ensure the continued and uninterrupted flow of military and humanitarian assistance into Ukraine.”

Known as the Wedgetail, the aircraft has been designed to track airborne and maritime targets.

With a long-range surveillance radar, the Wedgetail has characteristics similar to the Boeing 737-700.

As part of Operation Kudu, Australian officials explained the Wedgetail would not operate within Ukraine, Russia or Belarus.

The deployment will operate in European airspace and could include up to 100 crew and support personnel.





