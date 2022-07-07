The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia and New Zealand To Begin Bilateral Talks On Treaty And Reconciliation With First Nations People

Australia and New Zealand To Begin Bilateral Talks On Treaty And Reconciliation With First Nations People

Australia and New Zealand have begun bilateral talks on treaty and reconciliation with First Nations people.

Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians, will meet with Willie Jackson, the NZ Minister for Māori Development.

The talks are expected to include questions on New Zealand’s treaty and reconciliation with Māori people.

It will also cover the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and business partnerships.

Burney and Jackson share their experiences on policy-making and collaborate on how to advance Indigenous rights within both countries.

The signing of the Treaty of Waiting by Māori chiefs in 1840 in New Zealand saw the rights of Māori people recognised, giving self-determination over their lands and resources, however, the British Crown still had the authority to govern.

It is not recognised as part of New Zealand law, except when referred to in acts of parliament.

Australia does not have a treaty with its Indigenous people, however the Northern Territory, Victoria and Queensland have bugged the process of stabbing state-based treaties.

Stuff The Democracy Sausage, Japan Now Has Democracy Noodles
NEXT STORY

Stuff The Democracy Sausage, Japan Now Has Democracy Noodles

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stuff The Democracy Sausage, Japan Now Has Democracy Noodles

    Stuff The Democracy Sausage, Japan Now Has Democracy Noodles

    Japanese ramen chain is offering free noodles to encourage more young people to vote.
    Our Aussie Icon, Nicole Kidman Surprise Co-Starred On Paris Runway For Balenciaga With Audible Gaps From The Audience

    Our Aussie Icon, Nicole Kidman Surprise Co-Starred On Paris Runway For Balenciaga With Audible Gaps From The Audience

    Nicole Kidman surprised Balenciaga’s guests when she appeared alongside Kim Kardashian on a Paris runway.
    More Than 15 Million Bees Euthanised As NSW Tries To Control Varroa Mite

    More Than 15 Million Bees Euthanised As NSW Tries To Control Varroa Mite

    More than 15 million bees have been euthanised across 31 infected premises in NSW as the fight to contain the varroa mite continues.
    Perth Zoo's Tricia The Elephant Passes Away, Aged 65, Will See Enclosure Close

    Perth Zoo's Tricia The Elephant Passes Away, Aged 65, Will See Enclosure Close

    One of the world's oldest elephants Tricia, who called Perth home, has died aged 65.
    UK PM Boris Johnson Plans To Stay As Leader Following 40 Resignations In 24 Hours

    UK PM Boris Johnson Plans To Stay As Leader Following 40 Resignations In 24 Hours

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defied pressure to quit and a mounting rebellion within his ruling Conservative Party, saying he will fight off any attempt to oust him over a series of scandals.