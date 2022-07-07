Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians, will meet with Willie Jackson, the NZ Minister for Māori Development.

The talks are expected to include questions on New Zealand’s treaty and reconciliation with Māori people.

It will also cover the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and business partnerships.

Burney and Jackson share their experiences on policy-making and collaborate on how to advance Indigenous rights within both countries.

The signing of the Treaty of Waiting by Māori chiefs in 1840 in New Zealand saw the rights of Māori people recognised, giving self-determination over their lands and resources, however, the British Crown still had the authority to govern.

It is not recognised as part of New Zealand law, except when referred to in acts of parliament.

Australia does not have a treaty with its Indigenous people, however the Northern Territory, Victoria and Queensland have bugged the process of stabbing state-based treaties.