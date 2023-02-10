Australia And New Zealand Found To Be Best Places To Survive The Apocalypse

Rebuilding a collapsed civilization after a worldwide apocalypse is not something we’d like to think about.

But, in the event that a nuclear winter does occur, researchers have declared that the two best countries to survive an apocalypse would be Australia and New Zealand.

The study, published in the journal Risk Analysis, explains that some island nations in the Southern Hemisphere “might survive a severe sun-reducing catastrophe such as nuclear winter and be well placed to help reboot-collapsed human civilization”.

“Such islands must be resilient to the cascading effects abrupt sunlight reduction scenarios (ASRS) would impose beyond the impacts on agricultural systems,” the study explained.

Along with Australia and New Zealand, researchers found that island nations such as Iceland, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu “appear most resilient to ASRS”.

The authors of the study compared 38 island countries on 13 different factors they believed could predict success in a post-apocalyptic survival state.

Australia, thankfully for us, topped the tables, performing best overall.

“Australia’s food supply buffer is gigantic,” the study emphasized, “with the potential to feed many tens of millions of extra people.”

New Zealand finished as a close second on the list. However, Prof Nick Wilson from the University of Otago, Wellington, and one of the study’s authors was “concerned about a false security for New Zealand”.

Prof Wilson explained that as the country no longer has the facilities for refining fuel, the island nation has become increasingly dependent on imports for the pesticide, diesel and machinery needed to sustain its commanding agricultural sector.