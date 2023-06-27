Aussies Win The Women’s Ashes Test With Calls For More Five-Day Women’s Tests

The hosts were all out for just 178 before lunch on day five in their pursuit of 268 for victory.

The result means Australia will need to win only two of the six white-ball matches to retain the Ashes in the multi-format series.

Gardner’s match figures, 12-165, were the best by an Australian woman in history and the second-best by a woman in Test cricket history.

"I wouldn't have dreamt of it, but it just shows having five days in a Test to get a result is super important," Gardner said.

"There was a little bit of luck involved in the conditions.

"But I think as a whole bowling unit, we bowled well throughout, tried to bowl in partnerships, and I was the lucky one to get the wickets."

This Test in Nottingham was the first five-day Test for women since 1992 and broke a run of six straight draws in women’s Tests dating back to 2017.

England captain Heather Knight has put the heat on Cricket Australia to schedule a five-day Test for their next Ashes tour, desperate for the era of four-day internationals to end.

A world record 22,203 fans attended the contest at Trent Bridge, while the 3.67 run rate was the highest ever for a women's Test and 40 wickets were taken for only the second time since 1995.

"The fact is we have been able to see Tammy get 200, Sutherland get a hundred batting at No.8, Sophie Ecclestone get two five-wicket hauls and Ash get an eight-wicket haul,” Knight said.

"They are really special performances we might not have seen if it wasn't over five days.

"It means if you play four, you really have to try and manufacture a result. I don't think the game gets the credit it deserves if that happens.

"I would love to see five days, but that's above my head."

With AAP.