Aussies Will Need Pharmacist Approval To Buy Paracetamol From 2025

Australians will require a pharmacist's approval to bulk-buy paracetamol from 2025, in an effort to reduce painkiller overdoses.

The medicines regulator reached a final decision on Wednesday after an independent report revealed 50 Australians die each year from intentional paracetamol overdose.

From February 2025, supermarket paracetamol packs will be reduced from 20 to 16 tablets, while pharmacy packs will be reduced from 100 to 50.

Those after packs of more than 100 tablets will need to look behind the counter and gain pharmacist approval before purchase.

Paracetamol tablets and capsules will also need to be in blister packaging while individually wrapped powders or sachets of granules containing paracetamol will be reduced in line with packaging rules.

Access to liquid, modified-release, and prescription-only paracetamol will not be affected by the decision.

Overdose rates are highest among adolescents and young adults and other previously flagged changes included potentially restricting minors from buying the painkiller without a prescription.

In February, the regulator found age restrictions would have a limited impact on impulsive overdoses and would "disproportionately and unjustifiably" affect access for minors who lived independently.

In making its decision on Wednesday, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said it took into account the need for some restrictions while "ensuring continued access for those who need regular relief".

Submissions from two rounds of community consultation were also taken into account.

The regulator has encouraged supermarkets to restrict sales to a single pack at a time and asked consumers not to stockpile the drug before the changes come into effect.

