Aussies Used English Fans’ Code To Buy World Cup Semi-Final Tickets

The Telegraph is reporting that World Cup semi-final tickets intended for England fans have been snatched up by savvy Australians using their unique supporter code.

An official England’s supporters allocation of 1,970 tickets were released after England’s 2-1 triumph over Colombia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

However, the code to access the tickets has been circulated across social media with some Australian fans claiming to have snapped up tickets reserved for English fans by using the access code, ‘Lioness’.

Several Australian supporters have now managed to buy tickets in England’s section of the stadium, stating they would be “wearing Matildas’ shirts”.

The Football Association has since said they are working with FIFA to review the ticketing process.

“We worked with FIFA to secure an additional allocation of tickets for England’s World Cup semi-final against Australia,” an FA spokesman said.

“The details of how to purchase these tickets were communicated directly to our fans on our England Football channel, and we are disappointed to see reports that a limited number of these tickets have been accessed by other fans.”

“We are working with FIFA to review this ticketing process going forward.”

It had been expected that at least 8,000 England fans would be in attendance at the semi-final.

Now it is unclear whether that figure includes Australians who have managed to buy tickets in the England section of Stadium Australia.