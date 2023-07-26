The Project

Aussies Urged To Reconsider European Plans As Weather Alert Is Issued Due To Extreme Heat

Amidst record-breaking heatwaves, wildfires and evacuations, the government travel advisory service is encouraging Aussies to exercise caution on their European summer getaways.

SmartTraveller is also encouraging travellers to ensure their travel insurance covers them for extreme weather events. 

Currently, there are wildfires burning across Greece and Spain, forcing evacuations in the tourist hotspot islands of Rhodes and Gran Canaria.

The government advice comes as severe weather events are taking place not just in Europe, but much of the northern hemisphere.

North America has also been facing extreme heat, with 45 million Americans living under heat alerts from the National Weather Service. 

Severe Flooding has taken place in China and a typhoon is approaching the Philippines and Taiwan. 

SmartTraveller also encourages travellers to read up on the provided information about severe weather and natural disasters before departing, and always follow the advice of local authorities upon arrival.

