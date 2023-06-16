The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussies Travelling To Europe Will Now Have To Pay New Entry Fees

Aussies Travelling To Europe Will Now Have To Pay New Entry Fees

Aussies heading to Europe will now be forced to apply to be placed on the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) from 2024.

Italy, Greece, Spain, Sweden and Croatia are among the countries now requiring Aussies to apply for a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) from 2024.

The ETIAS will allow most European nations to track visitors from visa-exempt countries.

The process has been in the works for some years and can be filled out online on a mobile app; however, it will require those applying to pay a small fee of $11.

Travellers will need to reapply for the ETIAS every three years or whenever their passport expires.

Aussies are not the only ones slapped with the new fee; those from the United Kingdom, Albania, Serbia, Israel, the United States, and Canada are now required to pay.

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer
NEXT STORY

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

To be fair, dogs are better at following commands.
Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

It is not uncommon to have engaged couples ask for money in lieu of gifts on their big day. But one mum has sparked a debate, asking if it was okay to ask for money instead of presents for her 5-year-old’s birthday.
Harry Styles Reveals Gender Of Fans Unborn Baby At Concert

Harry Styles Reveals Gender Of Fans Unborn Baby At Concert

Harry Styles helped a fan reveal the gender of her unborn baby during a live performance at Wembley Stadium.
Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

We all have a mate with deep pockets. The kind that is always the first one to suggest the expensive day trip to a winery or a fancy spontaneous dinner where you laugh about how you can’t pronounce the names of the food.
Al Pacino Welcomes New Baby At 83 With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino Welcomes New Baby At 83 With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino has welcomed baby Roman Pacino with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.