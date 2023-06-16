Aussies Travelling To Europe Will Now Have To Pay New Entry Fees

Italy, Greece, Spain, Sweden and Croatia are among the countries now requiring Aussies to apply for a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) from 2024.

The ETIAS will allow most European nations to track visitors from visa-exempt countries.

The process has been in the works for some years and can be filled out online on a mobile app; however, it will require those applying to pay a small fee of $11.

Travellers will need to reapply for the ETIAS every three years or whenever their passport expires.

Aussies are not the only ones slapped with the new fee; those from the United Kingdom, Albania, Serbia, Israel, the United States, and Canada are now required to pay.