As a result of the collapse on June 14, Corningware prices are now at an all-time high on buy-and-sell sites.

Collectors are now asking for up to $25,000 on some rare Corningware pieces, which is $10,000 more than previous auctions.

Currently, three auctions on eBay are asking for a Buy It Now price of $25,000.

Instant Brands cited high-interest rates, tighter credit conditions falling consumer demand as its reason for bankruptcy.