The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Aussies To Be Hit With Private Health Insurance Price Hike

Aussies To Be Hit With Private Health Insurance Price Hike

Australians are about to be hit with an increase in private health insurance, with the federal government approving a 3.03 per cent rise in premiums.

The country's peak medical body, the Australian Medical Association, wants independent oversight of price hikes to private health insurance premiums following a more than three per cent spike.

The federal government has approved an average industry premium rise from April, the largest increase five years after jumps of 2.9 per cent in 2023 and 2.7 per cent in 2022 and 2021.

Australian Medical Association president Professor Steve Robson said more oversight was needed to make the system fairer.

"We need an independent body that has the capacity, objectivity and expertise to ensure the system is fair for patients and balances everyone's interests," he said.

Premiums for NIB customers will go up by 4.1 per cent, while BUPA will have a rise of 3.61 per cent, 3.95 per cent for HBF, and Medibank Private will pass on a 3.31 per cent increase.

Expert Says Buying A Workmate Coffee Could Be 'Micro-Cheating'
NEXT STORY

Expert Says Buying A Workmate Coffee Could Be 'Micro-Cheating'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Says Buying A Workmate Coffee Could Be 'Micro-Cheating'

Expert Says Buying A Workmate Coffee Could Be 'Micro-Cheating'

Offering to buy your work-wife or work-hubby a coffee every day, or shouting them a cheeky drink after hours, may be more than just a nice gesture.
Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

A complaint about swimwear at a Gold Coast theme park has reignited debate over what is acceptable to wear in public.
Principal In Japan Fired And Stripped Of Retirement Pay For Allegedly Overfilling Coffee

Principal In Japan Fired And Stripped Of Retirement Pay For Allegedly Overfilling Coffee

A junior high school principal in Japan has reportedly lost his job and retirement pay after he overfilled his coffee at a service station.
"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" Contestant Left Confused After' Phone A Friend' Mix Up

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" Contestant Left Confused After' Phone A Friend' Mix Up

A contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was left confused after using his 'phone a friend' lifeline to call his wife, only to hear a man's voice answer.
Tasmania's New AFL Team Will Almost Certainly Be Called The 'Tasmanian Devils'

Tasmania's New AFL Team Will Almost Certainly Be Called The 'Tasmanian Devils'

To the surprise of no one, Tasmania's incoming AFL team will be known as the Tasmanian Devils, it has been reported.