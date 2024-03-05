Aussies To Be Hit With Private Health Insurance Price Hike

The country's peak medical body, the Australian Medical Association, wants independent oversight of price hikes to private health insurance premiums following a more than three per cent spike.

The federal government has approved an average industry premium rise from April, the largest increase five years after jumps of 2.9 per cent in 2023 and 2.7 per cent in 2022 and 2021.

Australian Medical Association president Professor Steve Robson said more oversight was needed to make the system fairer.

"We need an independent body that has the capacity, objectivity and expertise to ensure the system is fair for patients and balances everyone's interests," he said.

Premiums for NIB customers will go up by 4.1 per cent, while BUPA will have a rise of 3.61 per cent, 3.95 per cent for HBF, and Medibank Private will pass on a 3.31 per cent increase.