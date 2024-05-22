Aussies Spend $47.5 Billion On Impulse Purchases Every Year

The average Aussie splurges $44 a week on everything from chocolate at the checkout to beauty products promoted by an influencer on social media.

The data reveals that women find it harder to resist an impulse buy, splashing out $48 a week on average compared to $40 by men.

By age, young Australians are the biggest culprits, with Gen Z spending $74 a week on impulse purchases, compared to just $9 by Baby Boomers. Gen X and Y spend $27 and $68 respectively.

Interesting results particularly as Australia’s cost of living crisis worsens, but these economic factors might play a bigger role than initially thought.

“When times are tough, some people tend to ‘treat’ themselves more as a way to lift their spirits,” Rebecca Pike, money expert at Finder.

Another big reason we are seeing this trend continue is because of access to Buy Now Pay Later services, which not only mean people are splurging more often, but also on bigger purchases.

“Our research shows that frequent BNPL users prioritise these payments over things like energy bills and even eating to keep this line of credit open,” Ms Pike says.

Times are certainly tough but there is nothing a little retail therapy won’t fix!