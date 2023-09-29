Aussies Shocked By Expensive Tiny Sausage Roll

Shrinkflation is popping up everywhere. Crafty manufacturers have been gradually downsizing our beloved chocolates, soft drinks, and chips over the years.

We get a little bit less every year just so they can make a little bit more money.

Sure, it might be a way for businesses to maintain their profit margins in the face of rising production costs.

But it's the lack of transparency that feels so underhanded. They don't tell us they're doing it and we pay the same price for less of the product.

Well, now Reddit users have spotted a bit of shrinkflation in Australia's beloved sausage roll.

A Cairns resident shared an image of the petite pastry they purchased from a café for $9, $8 for the pastry and $1 for sauce.

Their caption succinctly captured the sentiment: "Noticing some serious shrinkflation with this one." To emphasize the scale of the issue, the roll was placed on a napkin, highlighting just how diminutive this once-heartier baked delight has become.

The comments poured in swiftly, with one individual remarking, "Nine bucks is absolutely absurd," while another chimed in with, "$8 for the roll and an extra dollar for sauce? That's about as un-Aussie as it gets."

But others did note that the person voted with their wallet, pointing out, "Yeah but you bought it, didn't ya? They taught us how this works in high school."

So, remember, the only way to fight back is to not buy them. Keep an eye out for tiny bakery goods; they're not just coming for our sausage rolls, but our pies, pasties, turnovers, tarts and spanakopita too.