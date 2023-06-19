Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

We have a long love affair with heading to the UK for work and especially play, but now it’ll cost you a little more before you even get there.

We’ll soon need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, which is a visa waiver.

It’s available to citizens of around 50 countries, and every incoming eligible traveller, regardless of age, will require one (unless they already hold a separate visa to enter).

It’s expected to cost £10 ($18.60), which is around three pints in the UK and only one in Australia.

The application process will be on the GOV.UK website. As well as your name, date of birth and citizenship, it will ask for travel details and a “series of personal, security and travel questions”.

Those questions remain unknown, but hopefully, it’s not too personal, like ‘Who is your current crush?’

According to the website, the waiver will allow people to stay for 6 months.

Aussies will be able to visit for tourism, visiting family and friends, business and study. Once approved, it will be valid for two years and allows multiple visits to the UK.

Former British home secretary, Priti Patel, said the rationale for visa waivers is to allow the government to more accurately monitor the number of foreigners within the country. It’s also a method of screening visitors before they arrive in the UK.

Don’t worry though; they won’t be monitoring your pub visits.