Aussies Set To Lose Thousands In Their Tax Return As Government Scraps Tax Offset

As millions of Aussies prepare to lodge their tax returns from tomorrow, the ATO is cracking down on work-related expenses, landlords and capital gains tax.

Plus, those 'work from home' claims got a whole lot more complicated with changes to the fixed rate.

And that super-sized low to middle-income tax offset has now officially been scrapped, meaning we're set to get even less back this year.

But it's not all bad news from July 1; superannuation and minimum wage will increase, while childcare costs will get cheaper.

The Tax Mermaid, Helen Francis, spoke to The Project to explain how Aussies can maximise their tax returns.

She said that making voluntary superannuation contributions before the end of the 30th of June so you can claim it as a tax deduction while investing in your future, but highlighted that you should get professional advice when doing so.

Francis also said to make charitable donations as a way to give back to the community but also to get some money back.

The biggest mistake you could make while doing your tax return is throwing out your receipts, "That's just terrible record keeping."

"You're starting off on the back foot, and you don't want to be giving away any more of your hard-earned money to the tax department than you absolutely need to.

"Keep your receipts, keep your diaries, keep your log books. There are so many resources available now. There's a number of apps that you can download."