Aussies Praise Coles For ‘Brilliant’ Anzac Day Display

The picture posted on Facebook shows a statue of a Digger with poppies at its feet and a flag saying ‘Lest We Forget’. It’s situated on a stand selling Anzac Biscuits.

“Coles Annandale Townsville. Huge display right as you walk in, brilliant!” the person said.

“Take note, Woolworths.”

Commenters were quick to support Coles and praise the display.

“Bloody well done Coles - too much Aussie stuff being constantly eroded,” one said.

“Great respect for our Diggers Thank you Coles Annandale Townsville,” said another.

The jab at Woolworths comes after the Returned Services League (RSL) hit out at the supermarket for not stocking its limited edition Anzac biscuit tins.

But Woolworths pushed back at the claims, saying the company way honouring Anzac Day in other ways, with commenters on the Coles’ post supoprting these claims.

“My local Woolies has Anzac biscuits and all the Anzac badges on a big display just as you walk in the door,” said one person, while another said

“Woolies Maryborough” has a similar display”.

Image: Facebook