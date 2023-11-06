The Project

Aussies Outraged Over $14 Ham And Cheese Croissant At Melbourne Café

A disgruntled cafe customer took to social media to voice their disdain over the “absolutely outrageous” price of a ham and cheese croissant.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share a photo of the ham and cheese croissant with a $14 price tag at a Melbourne cafe.

“Is this right?” the caption read, with many X users taking to the comments, accusing the cafe of price gouging.

“Not normal, I paid $10.90 for ham and cheese croissant with a strong coffee yesterday. This place is gouging,” one person wrote.

“Even if they're using quality croissants and quality free-range ham, that's very expensive. Should be about $10,” another shared.

Many were disappointed at the price, saying it is a sign that Australia’s cost of living is spiraling.

“These used to be my weekend staple but I've stopped since everyone is charging $10+. It's not justified charging this much for $3 worth of food,” one person commented.

“I couldn't afford to eat at cafes when it was half of that, so I don't care one way or the other,” another added.

“I wouldn't pay that much at an airport owned by Macquarie Bank, let alone somewhere I have a choice. I don't care if the chef is French, and the pig attended Harvard before ethically donating his leg,” another joked.

Melbourne Cup Day is famous for stopping the nation, but on Tuesday most Aussies will be sweating on something else; another rate rise.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in Beijing to meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
An Australian influencer has given birth in Costa Rica so her son would be born with access to a dual citizenship, dubbing the move as ‘birth tourism’.
The much-loved animated comedy has retired one of its longest-running gags, with a recent episode featuring Homer Simpson declaring that “times have changed” and he no longer strangles his son, Bart.
An airline has sparked a heated debate online after they announced they will be offering “child-free” zones on planes.