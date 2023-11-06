Aussies Outraged Over $14 Ham And Cheese Croissant At Melbourne Café

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share a photo of the ham and cheese croissant with a $14 price tag at a Melbourne cafe.

“Is this right?” the caption read, with many X users taking to the comments, accusing the cafe of price gouging.

“Not normal, I paid $10.90 for ham and cheese croissant with a strong coffee yesterday. This place is gouging,” one person wrote.

“Even if they're using quality croissants and quality free-range ham, that's very expensive. Should be about $10,” another shared.

Many were disappointed at the price, saying it is a sign that Australia’s cost of living is spiraling.

“These used to be my weekend staple but I've stopped since everyone is charging $10+. It's not justified charging this much for $3 worth of food,” one person commented.

“I couldn't afford to eat at cafes when it was half of that, so I don't care one way or the other,” another added.

“I wouldn't pay that much at an airport owned by Macquarie Bank, let alone somewhere I have a choice. I don't care if the chef is French, and the pig attended Harvard before ethically donating his leg,” another joked.