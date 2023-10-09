The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussies Losing Over $1 Billion On Unused Gym Memberships Each Year

Aussies Losing Over $1 Billion On Unused Gym Memberships Each Year

A new survey has revealed that Aussies are losing $1.9 billion a year to unused gym memberships each year.

According to a Finder survey of 1,073 respondents, the average Aussie gym-goer spends $1,404 a year on memberships.

One in five of the respondents admitted they had never gone to the gym although they are paying the fees.

Head of consumer research at Finder, Graham Cooke, said that it’s time for Aussies to scrap unused bills and start saving their hard earned money.

“Many of us have been moving less since the pandemic began, but some of us are forking out hundreds of dollars a year for nothing. It's time to put that money to better use.”

“If you do sign up for a gym, look for one with a short cancellation notice period – and never agree to a long lock-in contract. Also, ask them to waive the joining fee,” he suggested.

“However, you don’t need to have a gym membership to enjoy the benefits of exercise – walking or running and at-home workouts can be just as beneficial. Home gym equipment can be much cheaper than a membership, if you have the space.”

Experts Share The Correlation Between Age Gap Relationships And Breakups
NEXT STORY

Experts Share The Correlation Between Age Gap Relationships And Breakups

Advertisement

Related Articles

Experts Share The Correlation Between Age Gap Relationships And Breakups

Experts Share The Correlation Between Age Gap Relationships And Breakups

And it’s bad news for Leonardo DiCaprio. Studies show that couples with large age gaps are far more likely to break up than those who are closer in age.
Expert Reveals Why You Should Never Sleep With Mirrors Facing Your Bed

Expert Reveals Why You Should Never Sleep With Mirrors Facing Your Bed

An expert has explained why you should never sleep with mirrors facing your bed.
P!nk Reveals Song She Regrets Making The Most

P!nk Reveals Song She Regrets Making The Most

P!nk has revealed that she deeply regrets writing and performing a song about scurvy for the Nickelodeon show 'SpongeBob SquarePants.'
‘Nightmare’ Job Advert Slammed After Demands Deemed ‘Red Flags’

‘Nightmare’ Job Advert Slammed After Demands Deemed ‘Red Flags’

A company director has been forced to defend their job advertisement after some people deemed it to have red flags.
Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Earthquake

Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Earthquake

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu, Ogasawara island areas in the eastern part of the country following an earthquake.