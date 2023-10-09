Aussies Losing Over $1 Billion On Unused Gym Memberships Each Year

According to a Finder survey of 1,073 respondents, the average Aussie gym-goer spends $1,404 a year on memberships.

One in five of the respondents admitted they had never gone to the gym although they are paying the fees.

Head of consumer research at Finder, Graham Cooke, said that it’s time for Aussies to scrap unused bills and start saving their hard earned money.

“Many of us have been moving less since the pandemic began, but some of us are forking out hundreds of dollars a year for nothing. It's time to put that money to better use.”

“If you do sign up for a gym, look for one with a short cancellation notice period – and never agree to a long lock-in contract. Also, ask them to waive the joining fee,” he suggested.

“However, you don’t need to have a gym membership to enjoy the benefits of exercise – walking or running and at-home workouts can be just as beneficial. Home gym equipment can be much cheaper than a membership, if you have the space.”