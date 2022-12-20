Aussies Lose It Over Clip Of Blokes Arguing, Snag In Hand, At A Bunnings Carpark

A TikTok went viral after filming a group of men arguing in a Bunnings carpark in Adelaide on Sunday.

It’s somewhat unclear what kicked off the argument, but it appears one of the fellas blocked the BBQ from the way he parked.

The video begins when the men had already got into a spat, with one of the men attempting to diffuse the situation by saying arguably the funniest and least diffusing sentence ever, “Do y’a want a sausage to calm down?”

With a mouth full of sausage, one of the men attempts to walk back towards what’s assumed to be his trailer, to carry on enjoying his snag, but the other man continues to argue.

A third man tries to diffuse the argument and calm them down, but his words are indistinguishable.

Eventually, things settle down as both walk back to their vehicles; the man with the trailer gets the last word in, albeit completely indistinguishable due to his mouth being full of a snag.

The comments were lapping up the sheer Aussie-ness of it all, whilst others were less impressed with someone treating the sausage sizzle like a drive-thru.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dora_rinaldi/video/7178344250172624129?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7179028266435003906