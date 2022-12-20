The Project

Aussies Lose It Over Clip Of Blokes Arguing, Snag In Hand, At A Bunnings Carpark

Nothing can come between an Aussie and a Bunnings sausage sizzle.

A TikTok went viral after filming a group of men arguing in a Bunnings carpark in Adelaide on Sunday.

It’s somewhat unclear what kicked off the argument, but it appears one of the fellas blocked the BBQ from the way he parked.

The video begins when the men had already got into a spat, with one of the men attempting to diffuse the situation by saying arguably the funniest and least diffusing sentence ever, “Do y’a want a sausage to calm down?”

With a mouth full of sausage, one of the men attempts to walk back towards what’s assumed to be his trailer, to carry on enjoying his snag, but the other man continues to argue.

A third man tries to diffuse the argument and calm them down, but his words are indistinguishable.

Eventually, things settle down as both walk back to their vehicles; the man with the trailer gets the last word in, albeit completely indistinguishable due to his mouth being full of a snag.

The comments were lapping up the sheer Aussie-ness of it all, whilst others were less impressed with someone treating the sausage sizzle like a drive-thru.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dora_rinaldi/video/7178344250172624129?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7179028266435003906 

While most families adhere to the 12 days of Christmas rule, one mum from the UK, Georgia Schofield, went viral on TikTok when she made a video of her taking down the Christmas tree at 6 pm on the 25th of December.
Finally, the answers we've all been waiting for.
Do you want to tell your co-workers they annoy you, but you're too much of a coward? Emojis are here to help.
With unusual and unique baby names on the rise, here are some of the names that are on the verge of extinction.
Robert Irwin has received an emotional birthday video tribute from his father at Australia Zoo for his 19th birthday.