Aussies Left Without Access To Their Money After Widespread Commbank Outage

"We are aware some customers are experiencing intermittent difficulties accessing some of our services and we are urgently working to resolve these issues," the bank said via a statement on its website shortly after midday.

"We will provide real-time information here on our service updates page as we know more," it added.

"Please check back here to stay updated.

"We thank customers for their patience and ask our customers to please be mindful of the wellbeing of our people as they continue to serve our customers."

Customers reported not being able access their bank cards, online accounts or the Netbank and Commbank apps.

The ABC reported that some customers had direct debits for bill payments fail.

DownDetector, which tracks websites suffering outages, had more than 3,500 reports of problems with Commbank on Monday morning, and hundreds were still being reported in the afternoon.