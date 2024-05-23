The Project

Aussies In Their 20s Doing It Toughest In Cost Of Living Crisis

As the cost of living crisis continues, a lot of Aussies are closing their wallets, but a report today suggests a lucky few, are in fact opening theirs.

New data from the Commonwealth Bank revealed that some of us are doing it tougher than others.

The report, involving 7 million Aussies, found 25-29 year-olds reduced spending by 3.5 per cent in the first three months of 2024.

They were the only age group to cut back on both non-essential and essential spending like grocery bills, utilities, and health insurance.

While those over 65 increased their spending by more than 4 per cent, over 70s increased their spending over 5 per cent, and over 75’s by almost 7 per cent.

But older Aussies aren’t all living large, with many forced to spend more on essentials like medical and pharmaceutical expenses, as well as things like dining out (seven per cent) and travel (11 per cent).

The RBA’s inflation fix, higher interest rates, has not been a deterrent for senior spenders who paid off their mortgage years ago.

“Higher interest rates are meant to put a brake on spending, but they don’t do that when the people doing the spending, aren’t worried about paying off a mortgage,” said economist Nikki Hutley.

The cost of living crisis is now becoming an issue of intergenerational equity.

