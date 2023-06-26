Aussies In Russia Urged To Leave Amid Coup Chaos

Russian mercenaries over the weekend came within 200km of Moscow after an attempted coup against President Vladimir Putin.

Former Putin ally and Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin had captured the city of Rostov, where Russian generals oversee the war against Ukraine.

However, the coup was put off following intervention by Belarus, who brokered a deal with Putin to halt the advance of Wagner troops.

Amid the instability within Russia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the failed coup is a direct consequence of Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and believes it was unlikely the situation in Russia had been resolved.

"Quite clearly, you can't have events like that and just wipe them out, pretend that you'll go back to stability," he told ABC TV on Monday.

"What's very clear to me is that the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine has been a disaster for the people of Ukraine most importantly, but it's also been a disaster for the people of Russia."

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has urged Aussies currently in Russia to flee immediately.