Aussies Have Been Warned To Avoid Clicking myGov Scam Text Links Claiming To Pay You $750

The text reads, “myGov: Eligible individuals can receive a one-time payment of $750 to help with their living expenses.”

The text message also has a link attached that is made to look like it goes to the myGov website, but it is not an official link.

Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones highlighted that this scam text was circulating.

“I’m hearing that scam texts like this are being sent tonight - don’t click on any links in text messages,” Jones said in a tweet.

“Any message from myGov will be in your myGov inbox.”

The ACCC Scamwatch tweeted an important reminder earlier this year, “Never access myGov by clicking a hyperlink.”

“Watch out for emails and messages that appear to be from myGov saying you’re eligible for a refund or rebate,” Scamwatch tweeted.

The ACCC explained to 7NEWS.com.au that the scams were aiming to “harvest login credentials to facilitate identity takeover and commit fraud.”

“They may also use the fake login page to gain more personal identifying information such as financial details or get the victim to complete a form.”

“They may suggest a problem with your account, a tax refund or grant is available.”