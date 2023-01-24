Aussies Furious As Restaurants Ask For Tip When Ordering Yourself Via QR Code

The pandemic has changed a lot about our daily lives, often for the better.

Working from home has become normalised (which is great because now you can get a load of washing done on a Wednesday afternoon), Zoom conferencing has become more common, so we don’t have to fly interstate for a 15-minute meeting that could’ve been an email, and those who suffer from bad breath can now simply wear a mask in public and everyone thinks they’re just staying safe.

Of course, another big part of life post-pandemic has been the QR code. It used to be a rare thing to have to scan one, and when you did, you were awestruck by its power: How could simply scanning a picture take you to an entirely new website?

Of course, it took a bit of time for boomers to work them out because, for a while there, they were just taking photographs of them and then asking their children what to do next.

QR codes have become so common, and also so convenient, that many restaurants are now letting customers order food and drinks from their tables, which are then delivered by a waiter.

Gone are the days of awkward chit-chat with your waiter or them checking in to see if you want more drinks or food whilst you’re in the middle of regaling your friend with a pretty sensitive story.

But the big question is: Are we still meant to tip when we order from a QR code?

Generally, people tip when they receive good service, but this new technology has kind of replaced a lot of the functions of the traditional waiter, to the point where they often just deliver the food from the kitchen to the table without any real personal touch.

The debate is popping off on Reddit, where people are posing the question: “I’m ordering off a QR code; what exactly am I tipping for?” This is a pretty reasonable question because it’s not as if the software has a family to feed.

Of course, restaurants argue that any tips are shared amongst the staff, but it is worth noting that in Australia, most staff tend to get paid according to the law, and if your boss insists on paying you in cash, you might want to contact your local ombudsman.

Tipping seems to mostly stem from American culture, where the minimum wage is so low that waitstaff often relies on customers tipping in order to earn a living wage because that’s what true freedom is.

Consumer advocate, Adam Glezer, from Consumer Champion, said as much when he spoke to news.com.au: “In Australia, the waiting staff are on a much higher wage than those in America, where they rely on their tips… It sounds like Australian businesses are trying to Americanise themselves.”