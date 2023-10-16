The Project

Aussies Fleeing Israel Told Time Is Running Out To Escape Conflict Zone

Australians fleeing Israel have been flown out on repatriation flights overnight, with those remaining warned there may only be one more chance to escape the conflict zone.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australians were flown to Dubai on two RAAF flights, and a privately contracted one.

About 1200 Australians had so far received help to leave Israel, she added.

There were 255 people on the three overnight flights, with the majority of those Australians, some accompanied by non-citizen family members.

Senator Wong said the government was trying to arrange another flight on Monday to bring Australians home, and urged people to leave if they wanted to.

"People should consider that may be our last flight for the foreseeable future," she told the ABC.

The Gold Coast has officially launched a bold bid to salvage the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The head of Qantas' loyalty division has resigned from the airline to pursue other opportunities.
Coffee. It’s the closest thing adults get to recess and one of the only reasons you can leave work for 15 minutes without anyone asking you why you’re leaving.
A Sydney renter has been left outraged after their landlord asked them to pay $1000 to repair an "almost invisible" scratch on a floorboard.
Robert Irwin had an emotional moment after Australia Zoo became the first zoological facility to hatch the turtle species his dad, Steve Irwin, discovered.