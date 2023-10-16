Aussies Fleeing Israel Told Time Is Running Out To Escape Conflict Zone

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australians were flown to Dubai on two RAAF flights, and a privately contracted one.

About 1200 Australians had so far received help to leave Israel, she added.

There were 255 people on the three overnight flights, with the majority of those Australians, some accompanied by non-citizen family members.

Senator Wong said the government was trying to arrange another flight on Monday to bring Australians home, and urged people to leave if they wanted to.

"People should consider that may be our last flight for the foreseeable future," she told the ABC.