Aussies Fire Up Over French Backpackers TikTok That Criticised Us All

A French backpacker's TikTok video about earning $15,000 in three months from fruit picking in Australia has sparked debate and anger among Australians.

The backpacker, who goes by the handle ImAustralianNow, claimed that contrary to its punishing reputation, farm work could be a lucrative opportunity. The Frenchman uploaded a video stating it is easy to save money in Australia.

ImAustralianNow believes that farm work can be profitable if you don't spend all your money on booze and cigarettes. Here I was thinking a ciggy was part of a balanced diet for the French.

The video has since gone viral, with over 1.1m views and 16.7k likes on TikTok alone.

In this current economic climate, many have been riled up by the Frenchmen's comments.

"Come to Sydney; that will last you a couple of weeks," said one user.

Another wrote, "Not paying tax or a mortgage or super can help." Other Aussies chimed in with points like "Try to buy a house champ" and "Australia is also one of the most expensive countries on the planet."

However, many Australians challenged him on the high costs of living in Australia, including sky-high housing prices and other expenses.

Nathan commented, "What's your outgoings like? Rent, power, phone, water, loans, food, car maintenance & so on?"

ImAustralianNow hit back, arguing that people make choices regarding their lifestyles and that if people work hard, good money can be earned.

When asked how he would fare in a big city, he said: "Why I will go where is shit when you have a lot of good place?"

He also claimed he does pay rent - $300 a week for rent in a farmhouse.

ImAustralianNow released a second video asking Australians to explain why they should live in a big city when there is "big beautiful land" all around them and tiny country communities where there is good work, good money, a quiet town, and "the people are so good."

"In Australia, no one wants to go in the country town, so the people in the country town have to pay some backpacker to work for them because nobody wants to work in the farm."

I just hope when this man returns to France, his friends greet him with an 'ooh la la if it isn't the fancy fruit boy?'.

@imaustraliannow♬ original sound - ImAustralianNow
