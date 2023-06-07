The Project

Aussie's 'Embarrassing' Banana Hack To Save Money At Woolies Is Shamed By His Girlfriend

An Aussie man has been outed by his girlfriend for his frugal way of buying bananas at Woolies.

TikToker @savingforboba shared a video titled of her boyfriend buying bananas at a self-checkout machine.

But before he weighed them to pay, the man peeled them so the skin would not be included in the weight.

The words "how my frugal boyfriend saves money on his bananas" were displayed on the video.

"The secondhand embarrassment tho," she continued in the caption.

@savingforboba the secondhand embarrassment tho #lifehacks #savemoney #straya #australia ♬ original sound - Lips Unsealed

Viewers were quick to judge the man as taking his money-saving efforts too far.

"I'd be less embarrassed if he stole it," said one commenter.

"That's not frugal; that's a penny pincher," said another.

Others were concerned about how he would stop the banana from turning bad after removing the skin.

"Does he eat it immediately every time he buys a banana?" asked one person.

Image: TikTok/savingforboba

