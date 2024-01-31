The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussies Delighted By Innovative Car Park Solution In Tasmania

Aussies Delighted By Innovative Car Park Solution In Tasmania

Drivers have praised the innovative parking bays at Glebe Hill shopping centre in Tasmania, with double line markings on the ground allowing for extra space to open car doors.

Tasmania is the Mecca of creative thinking. They transformed the humble meat pie into a scallop pie. They have one of the most avant-garde art galleries in Oz with MONA. 

Well, now they have taken their visionary approach to the humble car park, with extra space between parking bays.

People have been bowled over by the generous space between spots at the Glebe Hill Village shopping centre in Tassie. 

Clear white markings with ample room between automobiles make it easier to open your car door without hitting the vehicle next to you, reducing damage. 

Images posted to the Facebook group ‘Tasmania Parking Fails’ show the extra space of approximately 600mm between the parking spots. People went absolutely bonkers for it, with 16,000 likes and over a 1000 comments.

One person had glowing praise for the parking experience, commenting, “The best designed car park I have ever been to. One of the reasons I shop Glebe Hill,” while another pointed out how much easier it is for people with little ones, “Makes it easier putting kids in the car too!”. 

Though one person did mention that no matter how big the spot is, it still comes down to parking skill: “Doesn't matter how much room and how wide parking bays may be there'll be that one drongo who will park scewwift into the other bay.”

So if you are ever visiting Tasmania and want to have a fun time, hire a car and head over to the Glebe Hill shopping centre and treat yourself to a wonderful parking experience.

Virgin Australia Expands Baggage Tracking Across All Domestic And International Routes
NEXT STORY

Virgin Australia Expands Baggage Tracking Across All Domestic And International Routes

Advertisement

Related Articles

Virgin Australia Expands Baggage Tracking Across All Domestic And International Routes

Virgin Australia Expands Baggage Tracking Across All Domestic And International Routes

Virgin Australia has expanded their baggage tracking tool across its entire domestic and international network.
Universal Music Group Threatens To Pull Music From TikTok After Failed Deal

Universal Music Group Threatens To Pull Music From TikTok After Failed Deal

Universal Music Group, the company in charge of the music from the likes of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, is threatening to pull their catalogue from TikTok after they failed to agree on new terms over royalty payments.
Renter Slammed For Asking Housemates To Cover His Share Of Bills While He Takes Three-Month Holiday

Renter Slammed For Asking Housemates To Cover His Share Of Bills While He Takes Three-Month Holiday

A renter has drawn the ire of his housemates after asking them to cover the water, gas, and electricity bills while he takes a three-month holiday.
Researchers Discover That Our Favourite Aussie Foods Could Be Linked To Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers Discover That Our Favourite Aussie Foods Could Be Linked To Alzheimer’s Disease

Scientists have discovered a possible link between Alzheimer’s disease and some of our favourite Aussie foods like burgers, meat pies and sausages.
Brisbane High School Considers Scheduling Exams Around Taylor Swift Concerts

Brisbane High School Considers Scheduling Exams Around Taylor Swift Concerts

A Brisbane high school is considering scheduling its Year 12 exams around Taylor Swift’s Sydney and Melbourne shows to accommodate students travelling interstate for the Eras Tour.