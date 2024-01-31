Aussies Delighted By Innovative Car Park Solution In Tasmania

Tasmania is the Mecca of creative thinking. They transformed the humble meat pie into a scallop pie. They have one of the most avant-garde art galleries in Oz with MONA.

Well, now they have taken their visionary approach to the humble car park, with extra space between parking bays.

People have been bowled over by the generous space between spots at the Glebe Hill Village shopping centre in Tassie.

Clear white markings with ample room between automobiles make it easier to open your car door without hitting the vehicle next to you, reducing damage.

Images posted to the Facebook group ‘Tasmania Parking Fails’ show the extra space of approximately 600mm between the parking spots. People went absolutely bonkers for it, with 16,000 likes and over a 1000 comments.

One person had glowing praise for the parking experience, commenting, “The best designed car park I have ever been to. One of the reasons I shop Glebe Hill,” while another pointed out how much easier it is for people with little ones, “Makes it easier putting kids in the car too!”.

Though one person did mention that no matter how big the spot is, it still comes down to parking skill: “Doesn't matter how much room and how wide parking bays may be there'll be that one drongo who will park scewwift into the other bay.”

So if you are ever visiting Tasmania and want to have a fun time, hire a car and head over to the Glebe Hill shopping centre and treat yourself to a wonderful parking experience.