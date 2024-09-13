The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Aussies Could Soon Get More Work From Home Rights

Aussies Could Soon Get More Work From Home Rights

Millions of Aussie clerical workers could get more work-from-home rights following a Fair Work Commission hearing.

According to the Fair Work Commission (FWC), the hearing will focus on developing a 'work from home' term in the Clerks Award.

The hearings, conducted on Friday, could give clerical workers the right to work from home without being required to give a reason.

If successful, this could be applied to other awards, meaning millions of other Aussies could be sent back to the home office.

In a statement, FWC president Adam Hatcher said the term intends to "facilitate employers and employees making workable arrangements for working at home and remove any existing award impediments to such arrangements".

Under the Fair Work Act, employees who have been with the same employer for at least 12 months can currently request flexible work arrangements if they are carers, persons with disability, aged 55 or older, pregnant, experiencing family and domestic violence, or supporting an immediate family or household member who is experiencing family and domestic violence.

Aussie households saved more than $85 billion in transport-related purchases by skipping the commute to the workplace and working from home, according to an analysis done by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Kate Winslet Says ‘Life Is Too Short’ To Worry About Looks
NEXT STORY

Kate Winslet Says ‘Life Is Too Short’ To Worry About Looks

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kate Winslet Says ‘Life Is Too Short’ To Worry About Looks

Kate Winslet Says ‘Life Is Too Short’ To Worry About Looks

British actress Kate Winslet says "life is too short" to worry about physical appearance after she was allegedly told to sit up to hide "belly rolls" on the set of her latest film.
Dua Lipa Bringing Radical Optimism World Tour To Aus

Dua Lipa Bringing Radical Optimism World Tour To Aus

Pop star Dua Lipa has announced dates for her upcoming Radical Optimism world tour, which will kick off in Melbourne next year.
Dick Van Dyke 'Looking For Work' Ahead Of 99th Birthday

Dick Van Dyke 'Looking For Work' Ahead Of 99th Birthday

Dick Van Dyke says he is still "looking for work" as he approaches his 99th birthday.
Etiquette Expert Says It’s ‘Inelegant’ To Help Waiters Clear Dishes

Etiquette Expert Says It’s ‘Inelegant’ To Help Waiters Clear Dishes

A TikTok etiquette expert reckons it's bad manners for customers to stack dishes and take over someone else's job.
Cody Simpson To Perform National Anthem At AFL Grand Final

Cody Simpson To Perform National Anthem At AFL Grand Final

Cody Simpson has announced he will be performing the national anthem at the 2024 AFL Grand Final.