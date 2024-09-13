Aussies Could Soon Get More Work From Home Rights

According to the Fair Work Commission (FWC), the hearing will focus on developing a 'work from home' term in the Clerks Award.

The hearings, conducted on Friday, could give clerical workers the right to work from home without being required to give a reason.

If successful, this could be applied to other awards, meaning millions of other Aussies could be sent back to the home office.

In a statement, FWC president Adam Hatcher said the term intends to "facilitate employers and employees making workable arrangements for working at home and remove any existing award impediments to such arrangements".

Under the Fair Work Act, employees who have been with the same employer for at least 12 months can currently request flexible work arrangements if they are carers, persons with disability, aged 55 or older, pregnant, experiencing family and domestic violence, or supporting an immediate family or household member who is experiencing family and domestic violence.

Aussie households saved more than $85 billion in transport-related purchases by skipping the commute to the workplace and working from home, according to an analysis done by The Sydney Morning Herald.