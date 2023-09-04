Aussies Could Be Living On Mars Within Decades, According To New Research

Don't worry; it's not just Australians. There won't be this mass exodus of Aussies into outer space, evicted from the planet for our refusal to accept that Vegemite just isn't for everyone. Nor will the red planet take the place of our beloved Bali. At least not according to this new research.

Apparently, it all hinges on the success of intense exploration of the moon, where space engineer Dr. Sarah Cannard said in a TEDxSydney presentation that astronauts would soon be setting up a "base camp".

Ok, so not entirely unlike Bali.

She said that she believes we will see humans living on Mars in our lifetime.

"But before we get there, we actually need to learn a lot more about what it takes to live on another planet," Dr Cannard said.

Dr. Cannard explained that first, we have to learn how to live and work on the moon.

"We need to learn how to mine the moon and extract its natural resources and live off these natural resources," Dr Cannard said.

Top of the list of priorities, presumably after a football stadium and a solid internet connection, would be water and oxygen so humans would have a breathable atmosphere and water to drink and grow plants and medicine.

Scientists believe the moon has an abundance of ice water - water which can be used to manufacture rocket fuel by separating the oxygen from the hydrogen - and, in combination with other resources, meant it has "everything we need to sustain human life”, Dr Cannard said.

Ok, stop going on about the moon. You said we were moving to Mars.

Well, we are, but the moon needs to be established as a base for deep space exploration. Those based on the moon would spend their time "exploring the local area", farming plants grown from the moon's water, and conducting research that would ultimately support putting life on Mars.

Dr. Cannard describes what lies ahead of us as "…the tipping point of human space exploration" and is certain that we will inhabit both the moon and the red planet in the not-too-distant future.