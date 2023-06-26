Aussies Can Donate Blood Just A Week After Getting A Tattoo Thanks To New Lifeblood Rule Change

Until Monday, Australians had to wait four months after getting a tattoo before they could donate blood.

Now, it is just one week.

A donation of plasma can still be given immediately after getting a tattoo.

Lifeblood hopes this will help contribute up to an extra 10,000 donations a year.

One in four Aussies now have tattoos, and Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Experience Cath Stone said the change would provide a boost to donations as the trend of tattoos keeps rising.

“We’re thrilled that from today we can welcome thousands of eligible tattooed donors who would previously have had to wait four months to donate blood,” Stone said in a statement.

“You can now donate blood just seven days after a new tattoo, or you can donate plasma straightaway, without any waiting period at all.

“Close to 10,000 donors report one or more tattoos a year to Lifeblood, so this rule change could result in around 10,000 extra blood donations a year.”

A recent survey by Lifeblood found that 15 per cent of Australians thought you couldn’t donate blood at all if you had a tattoo.

Stone said Lifeblood hopes this announcement will help inform Aussies about the rules around donation, especially those with tattoos, because they are the “perfect donors”.

“People with tattoos are perfect donors because we know they’re not afraid of needles - one of the biggest barriers for new donors donating blood or plasma for the first time,” she said.

“We want to make sure everyone knows being inked doesn’t disqualify them from donating.

“We’re fortunate to have one of the safest blood supplies in the world, and we’re continuing to focus on making it easier for Australians to donate, while ensuring our blood supply remains safe for patients.”