Aussies Brace For Possible Rate Rise As Inflation Fails To Slow Quick Enough

But, instead of the long-awaited interest rate cuts that forecasters have been ferociously forecasting and there could be three more hikes in store.

We thought we’d endured the worst of it; 13 straight interest rate hikes and the worst cost of living crunch in decades.

Aussies are still in survival mode after being pushed to the brink.

But, for the last couple of months, there have been glimmers of hope, with widespread predictions that our fortunes are set to change.

In March, there was no mention of a further need to increase rates in the RBA’s official statement.

And, even when inflation came in hotter than hoped last week, only slowing to 3.6 per cent, forecasters remained optimistic.

Apart from one person - veteran economist Warren Hogan, who says there will be up to three hikes before the year is out.

This particular economist was the only one surveyed that forecasted every single rate hike last year…

So, is a cash rate curveball coming our way?

Hogan told The Project that the economic data for the past six weeks is showing the economy is actually looking pretty good.

“We’re creating a lot of jobs, the business community is seeing a pick up in activity,” Hogan said, adding “This isn't what we wanna see.”

“It's good news, but it has bad implications for interest rates because we’ve gotta get rid of this cost of living pressure, we’ve gotta get rid of this inflation and there's a real question mark now over whether a 4.35 per cent cash rate is gonna get the job done,” he explained.

Despite all this, Hogan went on to say the RBA is very unlikely to make the move next week.

“They will need to be absolutely sure that the higher interest rates are required because it’s going to be so unpopular, they’re going to get so much backlash from the broader community.”