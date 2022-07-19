The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussies Are Spending Big To Find Love, With Australian Singles Spending $43bn A Year

Aussies Are Spending Big To Find Love, With Australian Singles Spending $43bn A Year

Aussies are breaking the bank to find love and make a good first impression, with the average person now spending $150 on a first date.

A new survey from ING Bank has shown that Australian singles spend $43bn a year on dating, up from $11bn five years ago. 

 

The survey looked at everything from what you wear, to makeup, your hair, and gifts, with men found to spend an average of $69 in date preparation compared to woman who spend around $63. 

 

The majority of Australians (59 per cent) said they prefer to split the cost of a first date evenly or to pay for their share. 

 

But 45 per cent of men still expect to pay the bill, leading to a bigger budget for first dates. 

 

ING head of daily banking Matt Bowen said the rise of dating apps was also driving up costs for singles. 

 

“We’re spending more on love than ever before primarily because the use of dating apps has exploded,” Bowen says. 

 

“While some of the apps are free, you can easily be spending $50-$60 a month just to access contacts in the app. 

 

“These findings show that Aussie singles are investing more on their love lives as a result. 

 

“Not only are we going on more dates, we’re also spending more on those less-considered costs such as app subscriptions, pre-date beauty regimes or gifts.” 

 

Bowen also said that Gen Z singles are better at spending less on a first date compared to Gen X singles. 

 

“Gen Z are savvier, looking for more experiential dates such as a bush or beach walk rather than dining, but Gen X is more traditional in their date choices and tend to opt for restaurants to meet,’’ he said.  

Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”
NEXT STORY

Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”

Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”

Japanese companies set to release vertical "nap boxes" to help bring a healthier office culture to the country.
In Very Sad News, We May Soon Be Paying More For Hot Chips

In Very Sad News, We May Soon Be Paying More For Hot Chips

Just when you thought having cabbage on your Zinger burger was bad, now hot chip prices are set to rise due to increased prices of the beloved spud.
Woman Shares How An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Tried To Charge Her Twice For Eating 'Too Much'

Woman Shares How An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Tried To Charge Her Twice For Eating 'Too Much'

Welsh TikTokker @popppaints shared how a buffet once tried to charge her twice because of the volume of food she ate
A Victorian Local Council Sets 24/7 Ban On Pet Cats Outdoors

A Victorian Local Council Sets 24/7 Ban On Pet Cats Outdoors

A local council has introduced a 24/7 cat ban, with residents facing a $180 fine if their feline is found outside the home, in a bid to protect the local wildlife.
Messages Between Colleagues Feel ‘Incomplete’ Without Emojis, According To Study

Messages Between Colleagues Feel ‘Incomplete’ Without Emojis, According To Study

A new study has found workers think messages between colleagues “feel incomplete” if they do not contain emojis.