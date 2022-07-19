Aussies Are Spending Big To Find Love, With Australian Singles Spending $43bn A Year

A new survey from ING Bank has shown that Australian singles spend $43bn a year on dating, up from $11bn five years ago.

The survey looked at everything from what you wear, to makeup, your hair, and gifts, with men found to spend an average of $69 in date preparation compared to woman who spend around $63.

The majority of Australians (59 per cent) said they prefer to split the cost of a first date evenly or to pay for their share.

But 45 per cent of men still expect to pay the bill, leading to a bigger budget for first dates.

ING head of daily banking Matt Bowen said the rise of dating apps was also driving up costs for singles.

“We’re spending more on love than ever before primarily because the use of dating apps has exploded,” Bowen says.

“While some of the apps are free, you can easily be spending $50-$60 a month just to access contacts in the app.

“These findings show that Aussie singles are investing more on their love lives as a result.

“Not only are we going on more dates, we’re also spending more on those less-considered costs such as app subscriptions, pre-date beauty regimes or gifts.”

Bowen also said that Gen Z singles are better at spending less on a first date compared to Gen X singles.

“Gen Z are savvier, looking for more experiential dates such as a bush or beach walk rather than dining, but Gen X is more traditional in their date choices and tend to opt for restaurants to meet,’’ he said.