Aussies Are ‘Quiet Quitting’ Their Jobs

The pandemic gave rise to The Great Resignation: a period where millions of workers decided to leave their jobs in the pursuit of greener pastures.

However, it seems like this trend has been replaced with a new one that doesn’t requite you to hand in your two weeks’ notice at all: Quiet Quitting.

In a video that has been shared around quite a bit on TikTok, user ‘zkchillin’ has explained the new phenomenon whilst very much living up to the ‘chillin’ part of their username.

“You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond…You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life – the reality is, it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labour,” they said.

To be honest, it’s unclear if this is exactly a ‘new’ mindset.

People have been not trying very hard at their jobs since the dawn of time.

Even now, as this writer puts together this article as part of his daily duties at The Project, he’s considering padding it out with some superfluous quotes from people commenting on the video.

“When you do [quiet quit] you realise nothing at work matters and suddenly all the stress vanishes,” one commenter said.

“I quiet quit six months ago and guess what, same pay, same recognition, same everything but less stress,” added another.

It is worth noting that this shift in mentality isn’t necessarily about being lazy, it’s about protecting one’s mental health and preventing burnout – or at least that’s how advocates of the practice justify it.

Of course, if you want to quit in the quietest way possible, just ghost your job and see what happens. Simply don’t turn up and see how long it takes for anyone to notice.

This writer tried this once when he was 14-years-old and working his first job at Subway and simply stopped turning up to his shifts after the boss decided to cut everyone’s pay and the right to make their own sandwich for lunch (which to this day remains the greatest employment perk this writer has ever been offered).

After a week of missed shifts the manager finally called the teenage boy and left a voice message to ask if he still worked there, but alas this writer was on the Gold Coast and never returned the phone call.

The point is, why settle for Quiet Quitting when you can try Ghost Quitting?