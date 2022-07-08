Aussies Are Now Spending $41.50 Per Week On Food Delivery Apps

We’re talking your UberEats, your Deliveroo, your DoorDash. The absolute backbone of exhausted workers who have the means to do it.

The survey conducted by Canstar Blue found that we’re spending on average $41.50 on the pure stuff, but it is down from 2021’s average of $44.40.

Interestingly, at least 70% of the $41.50 is a result of the cost of delivery and online ordering dragging the average up. Thanks to the rise of a little jerk called ‘The rising cost of living because of our dear friend petrol’.

Boooooo.

If only we had a comprehensive and safe bicycle lane network! I guess we’ll all have to keep driving expensive dinosaur vehicles. There is just no other way for cities to exist.

Apparently, if you’re looking to save on costs, you’ll want to use DoorDash, as customers can expect savings of $3-4 per week, bringing the average down to $39 per week.

Which these days is almost a whole coffee - YES! But also is roughly $468 annually. Pretty good, actually.

DoorDash was also rated the No.1 meal delivery service, when considering five-star reviews, timing, customer service, website and app navigation, value for money and overall satisfaction.

UberEats was in last place. Ouch.