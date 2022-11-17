Aussies Are Going Mad For Vegemite Coin 100 Year Anniversary Coin

Today, Thursday November 17th the Australian Mint will release the special edition coloured $1 Vegemite coin as part of its 2023 Year Set.

The $1 coin will feature a very cute piece of Vegemite toast with a bite taken out of it.

Additionally, it will be the last coin released by The Mint to feature Queen Elizabeth II’s face on the back - which is likely to make it even more lucrative to coin collectors.

The coin set will also include a 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c and $2 coin, but only the $1 coin features the special Vegemite graphic.

Australian coin expert and TikToker Joel Kandiah, who goes by the handle @TheHistoryOfMoney, told 7News.com.au that the set would be in high demand.

“I think it will be very popular for the basis that it is a well-designed coin. People have an affinity with Vegemite (whether they love it or hate it!) and people will want to add another coloured coin to their collections,” he said.

The Vegemite Coin set can be purchased via the Royal Mint’s website.