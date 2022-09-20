Aussie Workers Calling In Sick This Friday Could Cost Employers $461 Million

Yesterday, billions of people around the globe tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral. But, while Her Majesty was finally put to rest, it seemed like over a million Australians are planning to take advantage of the monarch's passing to enjoy a little trip down the coast.

Last week it was announced that this coming Thursday, 22 September, would be a national public holiday so that Australians could mourn Queen Elizabeth's loss.

But, it seems like quite a few workers are planning to take Friday off too, presumably because they are just so overwhelmed with grief they simply wouldn't be able to get any work done that day and, of course, the fact that it creates a four-day weekend is purely a coincidence so stop being so cynical.

According to new research by Finder, the loss in productivity on Friday from workers creating a long weekend for themselves could be as much as $461 million.

Given that this is based on the assumption that it costs the Australian economy $354 per worker per day off, it's therefore estimated that over 1.3 million people are planning to call in sick on Friday.

Speaking to 9 News, finance specialist at Finder Taylor Blackburn said: "Workers are trying to take advantage of the bonus public holiday by turning it into an extra long weekend… This is how Black Friday got its name in the US – with the Thanksgiving holiday always on Thursday, many workers would not come in on the Friday – hence it was a dark day for owners."

This might be true, unless you own a retail business, in which case it tends to be a pretty good day for owners.

Of course, taking advantage of a public holiday to generate a long weekend is a time-honoured Australian tradition. For decades workers have been calling in sick on the Monday before Melbourne Cup Day putting on their croakiest voices.

In fact, perhaps the only good thing to come out of the pandemic has been the ease with which workers can now easily pull a sickie with no questions asked.

Perhaps the most disappointed people in the country will be Victorians, who have a public holiday on Friday anyway because it's Grand Final Eve and so don't have the ability to call in sick like their compatriots in the other states and territories.

You do have to feel sorry for any Australians who are genuinely sick this Friday because there is no way in hell that their boss is going to believe them. This writer, in particular is one of them.

I'm actually already feeling a little tingle developing in my throat, and I have absolutely no doubt that by Friday, I will be way too unwell to turn up to work.

That's why I'm going to end this article now and book a flight to somewhere warm this weekend to give myself the best chance at a fast recovery. It's what my boss would want.