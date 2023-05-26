Aussie Women Are Being Priced Out Of Period Care Products, According To New Survey

Aussie women spend about $10,000 on period products across their lifetimes. And this cost of human dignity is on the rise.

New data shows that two-thirds of Aussie women are struggling to afford tampons, pads, menstrual cups and period underwear.

And it’s not just menstrual products. Over half of those surveyed couldn’t afford painkillers to manage period symptoms.

The mental health impacts of period poverty are amplified in regional areas where sanitary products are even more expensive.

And the flow-on effects don’t stop there. Period poverty impacts the educational and career outcomes of 16% of Gen Z’s.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Last year, Scotland became the first country in the world to provide free and universal access to period products.

And recently, Victoria did the same, spending $23 million to provide free sanitary items in public places.

“In 2023, we should have no girl or woman in this country worried about affording what is a necessary item for their health every month,” Angelina Inthavong told The Project.