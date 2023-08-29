The Project

Aussie Woman Found To Have Eight-Centimetre Worm On Her Brain After Likely Consuming Warrigal Greens

A woman who underwent brain surgery after experiencing multiple medical complaints was found to have an eight-centimetre-long live worm on her brain.

The 64-year-old from New South Wales was admitted to a Canberra hospital in 2021 after experiencing diarrhoea, stomach pains, fever, night sweats and a dry cough that would not subside.

Concerned doctors sent her for an MRI brain scan and found abnormalities that would require a surgeon.

Speaking to the Guardian, Dr. Sanjaya Senanayake said; "the neurosurgeon certainly didn't go in there thinking they would find a wriggling worm."

The findings of the case have been published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal. The authors believe that the woman unknowingly ingested eggs of a parasitic roundworm found in pythons in the area.

"The patient in this case resided near a lake area inhabited by carpet pythons. Despite no direct snake contact, she often collected native vegetation, warrigal greens, from around the lake to use in cooking," the study reports. "We hypothesized that she inadvertently consumed (the) eggs either directly from the vegetation or indirectly by contamination of her hands or kitchen equipment."

