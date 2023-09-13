The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Woman Creates The Ultimate List Of Things That Put Her Off Partners

Aussie Woman Creates The Ultimate List Of Things That Put Her Off Partners

One Aussie woman has written a comprehensive list of things that men do that give her the ‘ick’.

The term' ick' has taken the internet by storm, referring to a small but very specific thing that turns them off that person immediately.

The satire account, Miss Double Bay, shared a notes app list on the Instagram account.

The list kicked off with “taste testing ice cream with a baby spoon.” Other food-related icks that made the list were blowing on food to cool it down, ordering bircher muesli at a cafe instead of eggs, drinking “sippy yoghurt” and drinking milk.

During the summer, men who do not rub in their face sunscreen correctly also is an ick. Bringing a speaker to the beach is another one, and I totally agree. I go to the beach to hear the waves crash on the shore, not to listen to ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’. Ugh.

Also wearing Budgie Smugglers with fruit or animals on them, “STICK TO THE CLASSICS”.

Anyone who introduces themselves as an ‘entrepreneur’ and if their favourite artist is John Mayer is also a massive turn-off to Miss Double Bay.

Other hilarious icks that sometimes you can not avoid are “losing their footing on the bus, resulting in quick steps” (truly embarrassing), bending over to pick up doggy poo, standing there naked waiting for the shower to get hot, and when you can’t find a spot for your bag in the overhead compartments on a plane.

Running for the bus, wearing a backpack in the bar on a Friday night and running with a backpack on also made the list.

People who still use a Hotmail email address also give Miss Double Bay the ick. But how could you give it up? It’s vintage.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Miss Double Bay (@missdoublebay)

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down
NEXT STORY

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

Advertisement

Related Articles

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

There is no love lost between these two.
Fury Over Father Ditching Wife And Kids On Flight To Sit Alone

Fury Over Father Ditching Wife And Kids On Flight To Sit Alone

A dad who ditched his kids with their mum so he could sit alone on a flight has set off a fiery debate.
New Survey Shows U.S. Residents Think The U.K. Is The Best Country In The World

New Survey Shows U.S. Residents Think The U.K. Is The Best Country In The World

A new survey revealed Americans view the U.K. with more admiration than any other country in the world.
U.S. Media Company Looks For Its First-Ever Taylor Swift Reporter

U.S. Media Company Looks For Its First-Ever Taylor Swift Reporter

A US-based media company is looking to hire a Taylor Swift reporter.
Credit Cards To Be Banned From Online Gambling Under New Legislation

Credit Cards To Be Banned From Online Gambling Under New Legislation

The federal government is set to ban the use of credit cards in online gambling in the Interactive Gambling Amendment Bill, set to be introduced on Wednesday.