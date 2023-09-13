Aussie Woman Creates The Ultimate List Of Things That Put Her Off Partners

The term' ick' has taken the internet by storm, referring to a small but very specific thing that turns them off that person immediately.

The satire account, Miss Double Bay, shared a notes app list on the Instagram account.

The list kicked off with “taste testing ice cream with a baby spoon.” Other food-related icks that made the list were blowing on food to cool it down, ordering bircher muesli at a cafe instead of eggs, drinking “sippy yoghurt” and drinking milk.

During the summer, men who do not rub in their face sunscreen correctly also is an ick. Bringing a speaker to the beach is another one, and I totally agree. I go to the beach to hear the waves crash on the shore, not to listen to ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’. Ugh.

Also wearing Budgie Smugglers with fruit or animals on them, “STICK TO THE CLASSICS”.

Anyone who introduces themselves as an ‘entrepreneur’ and if their favourite artist is John Mayer is also a massive turn-off to Miss Double Bay.

Other hilarious icks that sometimes you can not avoid are “losing their footing on the bus, resulting in quick steps” (truly embarrassing), bending over to pick up doggy poo, standing there naked waiting for the shower to get hot, and when you can’t find a spot for your bag in the overhead compartments on a plane.

Running for the bus, wearing a backpack in the bar on a Friday night and running with a backpack on also made the list.

People who still use a Hotmail email address also give Miss Double Bay the ick. But how could you give it up? It’s vintage.