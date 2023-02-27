The Project

Aussie Traveller Reveals How To Get A Whole Row Of Seats To Yourself On A Flight Completely For Free

Sick of always sitting next to someone on a plane when you travel? Well, one Aussie traveller has discovered a way to ensure you get a whole row of seats to yourself.

Aussie solo traveller and TikToker Chelsea Badger revealed how she managed to score a whole row of seats to herself on a Qantas flight just minutes before boarding.

Badger shared the simple hack to TikTok, showing how she managed to move from seat 18F next to other passengers to an empty row completely for free.

“I can’t believe this works,” Badger said in the video.

“I recently got a whole row to myself for free, and this is how I did it,” she explained.

“Once you get to your gate, you want to wait until it’s about 10 minutes before boarding. Then open up your Qantas app and click the seat selector tool.

“If there’s a whole row free, or even just a better seat, make a mental note of that seat number.

“You won’t be able to select the new seat in the app as it’s too close to boarding.

“So simply just go up to the desk and politely ask to have it changed. So easy.”

The success rate with this method depends on the capacity of the flight, Badger warns but it has worked for her on several occasions.

“This is the easiest upgrade hack ever, but it only works on flights that aren’t fully booked,” she explained.

“I’ve done this successfully a few times while flying with Qantas - not saying it works for every airline.

“And to state the obvious: this only works with Qantas flights that aren’t fully booked.”

Many travellers took to the comments of her video, saying they were excited to give the hack a go.

“That’s a great one I have travelled for 8 years and not thought of this,” one user said.

“Girl, that’s smart AF,” said another.

