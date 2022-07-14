Aussie Traveller Cops $2664 Fine For Failing To Declare Subway Sandwich

The young woman from Perth, Jessica Lee, revealed in a now-viral TikTok just how important it is to declare or throw away any international food when landing in Australia.

Lee explained in her video that she bought a Subway foot-long sandwich at Singapore Airport, and that two particularly important ingredients cost her the $2664 fine after failing to declare them.

“It is my mistake but like, I bought a foot-long Subway at Singapore Airport because I was a hungry girl after my 11 hour flight,” she explains.

“I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight which they’re more than happy with.”

After not finishing the second half of the sandwich, Jessica didn’t think that the declaration form included food that was purchased at an airport and allowed on the plane.

“I thought the little declaration thing you do is for your carry-ons and your luggage, so I didn’t tick chicken and I didn’t tick lettuce. Chicken and lettuce!” she said.

She then proceeded to show the form, pointing to the fine.

“That is a nice little $2664 to be paid in 28 days.”

Now, I’m sure most of us have watched Border Security before, I don’t recall anyone being featured on the show for bringing back a Subway sandwich.

A Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry spokesperson told news.com.au that the hefty fine can be issued to anyone who fails to declare of makes a false declaration.

“All meat products and vegetables must be declared on the Incoming Passenger Card. This is a legal declaration,” the spokesperson said.

“All airlines play mandatory biosecurity messaging in flight at top of descent, highlighting things of biosecurity risk, and the need to declare food and ingredients, and to leave all food on-board.”

Many took to Jessica’s video to comment and show their support, saying she should contest the fine.

“Babe I definitely think you could contest this…I’ve definitely travelled so many times with food for personal consumption on the plane,” one said.

“There's no way I'm paying that. They would never receive that payment,” another commented.

“If he was cool he would’ve told you to dispose of it at the bin just outside of the plane as it happened to me before in Germany,” one commenter wrote.

Jessica finished off with a warning for her followers to be careful when entering Australia.

“Don’t copy my expensive mistakes,” she told them.