Aussie Tourists Warned About Travelling To France As Protests Continue

The government’s tourist information website, Smartraveller has updated its advice as protests and strikes continue in France over pension ages.

“Ongoing protests and strikes are occurring across France, including Paris. Recent protests and strikes have led to widespread disruptions to travel services (including road, train and air travel),” Smartraveller advises.

“Some recent demonstrations have led to destruction of private property, burning of garbage in the streets and unsafe use of fireworks.

“In some of these incidents, clashes with police occurred resulting in the use of tear gas and water cannon.

“Avoid all demonstrations and areas with significant police activity. Monitor the media and follow the advice of local authorities.”

A state visit to France by King Charles III has been postponed amid continuing unrest across the country and calls for a new round of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension legislation.

Charles had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday to celebrate France and Britain's renewed friendship.

But the protests and strikes against Macron's decision to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 promised to affect his visit, with some workers refusing to roll out the red carpet for the King's arrival.

Violence soared during Thursday's ninth union-organised nationwide marches. More than 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond, and hundreds of police and demonstrators were injured, as gatherings drew more than a million people.

There were scattered protests on Friday. Trains were slowed, rows of lorries blocked access to Marseille's port for several hours and rubbish littered the streets of Paris.

Macron has made the proposed pension changes the priority of his second term, saying they are needed to keep the pension system from diving into deficit as France, like many rich nations, faces lower birth rates and longer life expectancy.

With AAP.