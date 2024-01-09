Aussie Tourists To Pay New Tourist Tax In Bali From Next Month

But before you hang up your Bintang singlets for good, the cost of the tax will be 150,000 Indonesia Rupiah, which is just AUD $14.40.

The Indonesian government announced the tax on tourists last September.

And by “tourists”, they mostly mean “Australians”.

The tax is an effort to conserve the island’s natural environment, preserve their culture and improve the quality of services and safety standards experienced by tourists.

And by that, they mostly mean they want less Aussies spewing in front of temples.

The fee will come into effect on February 14th and is super duper easy to pay on the LOVE BALI website, or their soon-to-be launched mobile application.

Cashless payments can also be made at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport or at Benoa Bali Harbor.

There are a whole range of reasons travellers may be exempt from paying the tax, with the government urging visitors to check their eligibility in advance of travel. Those wanting to apply for an exemption should apply one month before arrival.

But the rest of us will have to shell out our $14.40 and hopefully, bit by bit we can help Kuta heal.