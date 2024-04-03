Aussie Tourists Blown Away After Paying $150 For Burgers And Chips

Maria Antoniou and her partner Anthony were staying in a village in Switzerland’s Bernese Alps, Grindewald.

Maria told news.com.au that they knew that Switzerland would be an expensive spot to travel to as they had done their research, but “actually experiencing the prices was next level.”

“We didn’t really shop in Switzerland so I can’t speak on that, but all the food was excessive in price,” she said.

“If I was in Australia and got told two burgers were $150 I would have walked out.”

Maria had said the hefty price tag was not unique to their hotel, but street food was a similar price.

“We found the street food to be a similar price, unless you were buying from the grocer — which many people were,” she said.

Despite the expensive food, the couple said Switzerland was “one of the most beautiful countries” they’d ever visited.

“No photo or video will ever do Switzerland justice. My partner and I can’t wait to go back. Just make sure you save, save, save.”